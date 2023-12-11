Two experienced cops join Batavia Police Department

Alexander Buhler, left, and Gary Michaels are experienced law enforcement officers who have joined the Batavia Police Department. They were sworn in at the Dec. 4 Batavia City Council meeting. (Mark )

BATAVIA – Two experienced police officers have joined the Batavia Police Department.

Gary Michaels and Alexander Buhler were sworn in by Mayor Jeff Schielke at the Dec. 4 Batavia City Council meeting.

Michaels comes to the Batavia force with 10 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, having served with both the Hickley and Sandwich police departments.

Batavia police Chief Shawn Mazza said Michaels honed his investigative skills while serving in Sandwich, assisting in the follow-up on numerous criminal investigations.

Michaels is a long-time resident of the area and a graduate of Aurora Central Catholic High School.

Buhler has more than four years law enforcement experience serving with the Rockford Police Department.

Born and raised in Sterling, Buhler is a graduate of Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration.

Buhler’s father is a retired deputy from a sheriff’s office in Downstate Illinois.

Both Michaels and Buhler have been assigned to the Batavia department’s field training division.

The addition of the two men brings the Batavia force to its currently authorized total of 41 sworn officers. The department is planning to hire two more officers next year, Mazza said.