Geneva restaurant Ugly Noodle celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting at 2600 Keslinger Road on Dec. 1.

Owner Lauren McLauchlan cut the ribbon surrounded by family, friends and staff. Geneva Chamber of Commerce staff and Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns were also in attendance for the event.

For more information on this business, visit uglynood.com.