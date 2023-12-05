Kane County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene of a rollover car crash in St. Charles

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash that ended in the cornfield near Crane Road and Twin Silos Drive, between Silver Glen Road and Bolcum Road in St. Charles.

Heavy damage was reported, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, northbound traffic entering Crane Road from Bolcum Road is currently closed, but access southbound from Silver Glen Road to Crane Road may be accessible for St. Patrick’s school pick-up or church events.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling around the area due to heavy police and fire department presence.