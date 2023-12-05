Illuminate Space included in Illinois Made Program

Batavia business owner Jenni Zielke and Illuminate Space have been included as one of 48 small businesses in the Illinois Office of Tourism’s Illinois Made Program. (April Duda)

Batavia candle shop Illuminate Space has been included as one of 48 small businesses in the Illinois Office of Tourism’s Illinois Made Program. Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, elected officials and industry leaders in selecting the businesses in November.

Illuminate Space owner Jenni Zielke started the business in 2016, then joined forces with business partner Suzy Ray to open a retail space in the first season of Batavia Boardwalk Shops in 2020.

Shop Illuminate Space in-store or online by visiting illuminate-space.com.