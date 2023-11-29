Geneva’s Delnor remodels ER to provide 4 rooms for mental health treatment

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva renovated four new emergency department rooms to create additional spaces for behavioral health treatments to care for these patients. Staff for the new rooms are nurses Rosemarie Nolazco, (left) Jennifer Leclercq, Misael Contreras, Jodi Zook and Justin Farmer. (Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital)

GENEVA – Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva renovated four new emergency department rooms to create additional spaces for behavioral health treatments to care for these patients, according to a news release.

The rooms were added in response to the growing need for additional emergency mental health services throughout the country, the release stated.

“Much like other emergency departments throughout the country, we have seen an increase in behavioral health patients,” Rosemarie Nolazco stated in the release.

Nolazco is a board-certified registered nurse and director of emergency services at Delnor.

“We are dedicated to providing optimal care in an enhanced and secure environment until the appropriate and next level of care is determined,” Nolazco stated in the release.

Delnor also has access to behavioral health professionals and in-person or tele-health consultation for psychiatric services, as needed.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults in the U.S. experience a mental illness in a given year, and one in 20 adults experience serious mental illness each year.

Multiple factors, including the added stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of inpatient beds and facilities, and lack of access to primary care and psychiatric care may contribute to this increase of behavioral health needs, the release stated.

Northwestern Medicine offers evaluations and treatments for a full range of behavioral health disorders in adolescents, teens and adults.

Specialists provide research-based treatments and care tailored to individual needs, one-on-one therapy and family involvement in the treatment process, the release stated.

When not in use for behavioral health patients, the additional rooms will be used to serve other patients, resulting in less time spent in the waiting room.