Boys Soccer: Kane County Chronicle All-Area Team

Led by 2023 Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year, Geneva senior Liam O’Donoghue, here is the all-area team.
Walter DeLaPaz, St. Charles North, senior, forward: DeLaPaz scored a team-high 14 goals and was an all-DuKane Conference selection.
Alex Curtis, St. Charles North, senior, goalie: Curtis allowed a 1.4 goals per game, made 100 saves in 19 games played and averaged over five saves per game.
Trent Giansanti, Geneva, senior, forward: Giansanti was an all-DuKane Conference and all-sectional selection. Giansanti finished with a team-high 17 goals and four assists for the regional finalists.
Sam Keen, Kaneland, senior, forward: A co-Interstate Eight Player of the Year, Keen finished with 37 goals and 18 assists.
Mactzil Lopez, Marmion, senior, defender: The All-Sectional & All-Conference selection, Lopez scored six goals and four assists.
Giovanni Magana, Marmion, junior, forward: The All-State and All-Chicago Catholic League Conference selection, Magana was named the CCL Conference Player of the Year with 15 goals and nine assists.
Liam O’Donoghue, Geneva, senior, midfielder: The DuKane Conference Player of the Year, O’Donoghue finished with 10 goals and seven assists. O’Donoghue was also named an all-state selection.
Jordan Rolon, St. Charles East, senior, goalie: In 27 games played, Rolon allowed only 22 goals with 88 saves and averaged a goals against percentage of 0.903. Rolon was an all-DuKane Conference selection.
Owen Stahl, Batavia, defender, senior: The all-DuKane Conference selection led Batavia with six goals on the season.
Marc Walker, St. Charles East, senior, forward: The all-DuKane Conference selection, Walker led the Saints with 13 goals and 11 assists for the sectional champions.
Jake Walker, St. Charles East, senior, defender: A three-year starter, Walker was an all-state selection as a center back. Walker was also named all-DuKane Conference.