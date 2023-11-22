Boys Soccer: Kane County Chronicle All-Area Team

St. Charles East’s Jake Walker heads the ball during a game against Crystal Lake Central at Streamwood on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Led by 2023 Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year, Geneva senior Liam O’Donoghue, here is the all-area team.

St. Charles North senior Walter DelaPaz. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

Walter DeLaPaz, St. Charles North, senior, forward: DeLaPaz scored a team-high 14 goals and was an all-DuKane Conference selection.

St. Charles North senior Alex Curtis. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

Alex Curtis, St. Charles North, senior, goalie: Curtis allowed a 1.4 goals per game, made 100 saves in 19 games played and averaged over five saves per game.

Geneva senior Trent Giansanti. Photo courtesy of Geneva Athletics.

Trent Giansanti, Geneva, senior, forward: Giansanti was an all-DuKane Conference and all-sectional selection. Giansanti finished with a team-high 17 goals and four assists for the regional finalists.

Kaneland's Sam Keen.

Sam Keen, Kaneland, senior, forward: A co-Interstate Eight Player of the Year, Keen finished with 37 goals and 18 assists.

Marmion senior Mactzil Lopez. Photo courtesy of Marmion Athletics.

Mactzil Lopez, Marmion, senior, defender: The All-Sectional & All-Conference selection, Lopez scored six goals and four assists.

Marmion junior Giovanni Magana. Photo courtesy of Marmion Athletics.

Giovanni Magana, Marmion, junior, forward: The All-State and All-Chicago Catholic League Conference selection, Magana was named the CCL Conference Player of the Year with 15 goals and nine assists.

Geneva senior Liam O'Donoghue. Photo courtesy of Geneva athletics.

Liam O’Donoghue, Geneva, senior, midfielder: The DuKane Conference Player of the Year, O’Donoghue finished with 10 goals and seven assists. O’Donoghue was also named an all-state selection.

St. Charles East senior Jordan Rolon. Photo courtesy of SCE Athletics.

Jordan Rolon, St. Charles East, senior, goalie: In 27 games played, Rolon allowed only 22 goals with 88 saves and averaged a goals against percentage of 0.903. Rolon was an all-DuKane Conference selection.

Batavia senior Owen Stahl. Photo courtesy of Batavia Athletics.

Owen Stahl, Batavia, defender, senior: The all-DuKane Conference selection led Batavia with six goals on the season.

St. Charles East senior Marc Walker. Photo courtesy of SCE Athletics.

Marc Walker, St. Charles East, senior, forward: The all-DuKane Conference selection, Walker led the Saints with 13 goals and 11 assists for the sectional champions.

St. Charles East senior Jake Walker. Photo courtesy of SCE Athletics.

Jake Walker, St. Charles East, senior, defender: A three-year starter, Walker was an all-state selection as a center back. Walker was also named all-DuKane Conference.