The Geneva Chamber of Commerce, along with St. Charles Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting celebrating 30 years for Skyline Tree Service and Landscaping Inc. in St. Charles, on Oct 27, 2023. According to a news release from the Chamber, in a unique twist, the ribbons were cut with a chainsaw in the Pottawatomie Park parking lot. For more information on this organization, visit their website skylinetreesvc.com.