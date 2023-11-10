Thompson Middle Schoolers honor vets’ service, sacrifice

Thompson Middle School eighth grader Emma Campagna chats with her grandfather, Herb Moll of St. Charles, during a ceremony honoring veterans at the St. Charles school on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

ST. CHARLES – America represents freedom, said Thompson Middle School eighth grader Fiona Wendel during a Friday Veterans Day ceremony at her school.

Shannan Harley, an Army veteran, smiles at her daughter, Thompson Middle School seventh grader Jamie Harley during a ceremony honoring veterans at the St. Charles school on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

“People first came to America to be free of oppression,” Fiona said, reading from her essay, “How Are You Inspired by America?” to fellow students and veterans.

“Now, America is the world’s shining example of a country that has dedicated itself to the pursuit of freedom – regardless of what god you serve, what ethnicity you represent or what socio-economic background you come from,” Fiona said. “What is freedom? Freedom is the ability to pursue happiness. To pursue happiness is the opportunity to worship what god you want, love who you want, have a job you are passionate about, get an education and raise your family in the way that is best for them.”

Fiona reminded the audience of the saying “Freedom isn’t free” and requires participation and sacrifice.

“Freedom comes with the responsibility to participate in our government by voting … (and) to volunteer to serve in our military,” Fiona said. “Because without the brave men and women in our military, what would be left of our freedom? It would be taken – from enemies both foreign and domestic.”

Student Council President Alisha Sharma said she thought of how scared she was to stand up in front of everyone and speak – but that it did not compare to what veterans faced in service.

“How scared you must (have been) to leave your family to fight for our country,” Alisha said.

“Today, we are acknowledging an extraordinary day called Veterans Day,” Alisha said. “Veterans Day is a time for us to honor and pay our respect and gratitude to all the incredible brave people that served in the military – such as in the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard and Space Force.”

Mayor Lora Vitek also spoke, saying that both her grandfathers and her father were veterans.

“It takes a lot of courage to decide to go into the military,” Vitek said. “When you do that, you have to leave your home, your friends and your family to serve. Often, members of our military are gone for long periods of time and sometimes have to miss important holidays while they serve their country.”

All veterans of military service being honored at the school had done that.

“It wasn’t easy, but they did it to protect our country, our freedoms and our way of life that we have here today,” Vitek said. “When we talk about veterans, we refer to military service. The idea of service is an important one. Serving means taking action, making a commitment. Service is an important thing all of you can do.”

Vitek suggested that students can serve by hosting food drives or volunteering to pick up trash in their community.

“When you go back to class today, think of ways that you can serve,” Vitek said.

In addition to performances by the eighth grade choir, orchestra and band, students introduced family members who were veterans or who served.

Among them was Tony Madigan, who served in the Army at Fort Benning, Georgia, introduced by his son Henry, a sixth grader.

“I thought it was touching, it was excellent,” Madigan said. “Very nice, very thoughtful.”

Henry said he liked Alisha’s patriot essay. Madigan also complimented her essay as insightful for someone so young.

“It was very nice. I enjoyed it,” said Larry Johnson, who served in the Army.

His grandson, eighth grader Lawton Sheppard, played saxophone in the band for the program, added, “I thought it was very nice and I enjoyed it.”

Daniel Vazquez, who was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort for four years, echoed the sentiment.

“The program was very nice. It was very thoughtful, very planned out,” Vazquez said. “Everybody performed very well.”

His sixth grade daughter, Sofia, said she also liked the program.

“It was good,” Sofia said. “I like how they were thankful for what they had.”