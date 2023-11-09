Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet to hose Community Open House Dec. 4

Eileen Pasero, executive director of the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet, takes some new donations into the pantry to be shelved in 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet will be hosting a Community Open House to show off their new location at 431 N. Raddant Road, Batavia on Monday, Dec. 4.

According to a news release from the organizaiton, the open house will be held from 6-8pm and all community members are welcome.

Donation boxes will be available if guests would like to bring shelf-stable food items to donate to help “pack the pantry” for the busy holiday season. Gently used Batavia spirit wear items will also be collected.

The Food Pantry and Clothes Closet moved into their new location on Raddant Road in September.

“Thanks to help from many different community groups, as well as our outstanding group of volunteers, we were able to make the move to the new location without missing a single service day for our clients,” said Executive Director Eileen Pasero in the news release. “We’re excited to now bring in all of those who helped, or who have donated through the years, to see what we’ve created.”

For more information on the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry & Clothes Closet, including how you can donate or volunteer, please visit www.bataviafoodpantry.org.