Geneva’s Penrose Brewing Co. unveils collab with Graham’s Chocolate

GENEVA – Penrose Brewing Company unveiled its newest release in collaboration with Graham’s Chocolate Porter on Nov. 3.

A portion of proceeds from the brew, called Penrose Graham’s Chocolate Porter, will support Tri-City Family Services, a local nonprofit providing mental health services for families in the Kane County area.

The beer was described as a rich, velvety brown fusion of chocolate and craft brewing with an aroma of roasted malt and chocolate, in a news release from Penrose Brewing Company.

“What sets this porter apart is the use of the same premium chocolate ingredients as those found in Graham’s Chocolates, ensuring an authentic and indulgent flavor profile,” the news release said. “What makes Penrose Graham’s Chocolate Porter even sweeter is its commitment to giving back to the community.”

Penrose Graham’s Chocolate Porter is now available in limited quantities at Penrose Brewing’s taproom in Geneva and will be available at local retailers by mid November.

For more information on the release and where to purchase, visit Penrose Brewing Company’s website follow on social media.