DeWitte to partner with Elburn police for prescription drug takeback event

State Sen. Don DeWitte is partnering with the Elburn Police Department for a prescription drug drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday, Oct. 28, at 301 E. North Street in Elburn.

Human prescription medications, pet prescription medicines, over-the-counter drugs, and vitamins will be accepted. Those dropping off unused or expired medications can remain in their vehicles while event volunteers collect their items. Liquids, creams, needles and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

National Drug Takeback Day takes place in the spring and fall of each year. Last fall, more than 4,300 events nationwide led to the collection of 647,000 pounds of unneeded medication, according to a news release from DeWitte’s office.

For more information about this event, call DeWitte’s office at 847-214-8245.