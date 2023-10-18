Chic-fil-A receives City Council approval for east side location on Rt. 64

Renderings of the recently approved Chic-fil-A restaurant that is planned to be built after tearing down the former Chili's restaurant on the lot at 3795 E. Main St. (Route 64) in St. Charles. (Graphic provided by City of St. Charles)

St. Charles City Council members approved a special use permit for a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Route 64 across from the Charlestowne Mall.

The vacant former Chili’s restaurant on Route 64 will be demolished to make way for the Chick-fil-A.

Joe Varvina, representing developers H.R. Green, Inc., filed a special use permit application Aug. 9 to construct a drive-through facility for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3795 E. Main St. (Route 64).

The property, located at the southwest corner of Route 64 and 38th Avenue, is owned by DB Triple Dipper LLC.

The plans to demolish the former Chili’s, renderings of construction plans and permit application can be viewed on the city’s website.

The Chick-fil-A plans passed through the Planning and Development Committee and the Government Operations Committee in September. With City Council approval, the developer will not need to come back before the council, and will be able to start the demolition and construction on the site at their discretion.