City of St. Charles to begin leaf collection Oct. 25

The City of St. Charles Leaf Collection Program starts Oct. 25, 2023 for residents on the east side of the Fox River and Oct. 31, 2023 for residents on the west side.

The City contracted Kramer Tree Specialists, will complete three collection cycles on each side of the City.

Residents can track the daily progress of the collection crews on the city’s website. The program is anticipated to conclude on Nov. 29.

Please note leaf collection is not available for the following subdivisions/areas:

Cumberland Green

Whittington Course, Royal Fox private streets, Dunham Place Commons, Delnor Townhomes, Delnor Glen Drive

Townes of Fox Chase

Walnut Hill Townhomes

Viewpointe

Willowgate

Wildrose Springs Townhomes; Auburn Court, Benham Court, Oak Crest

Brownstones

The city asks that residents rake leaves in a row parallel to the street at least one foot back from the curb and off the sidewalk. Leaves should be on the parkway by 6:30 a.m. to be included in the collection.

Raking leaves into the street or curb/gutter can clog storm sewers and cause flooding. Leaf piles will not kill grass but may discolor it.

In addition to the curbside collections, Lakeshore Recycling Systems will provide free bagged leaf collection on residents’ regular refuse collection day, from Dec. 4 to 27, to help residents dispose of any remaining leaves due to unpredictable weather and timing.

For more information, visit the Leaf Collection page of the City website, or call the Public Works Department at (630)377-4405 or call Kramer Tree Specialists at (630)293-5444.