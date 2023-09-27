St. Charles police release Labor Day traffic enforcement numbers

The St. Charles Police Department conducted additional traffic enforcement over the course of the weekend preceding and including Labor Day. These extra patrols were held in conjunction with the nationwide “Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement effort, according to a news release.

During the mobilization, St. Charles police arrested two drivers for “criminal-related offenses”, arrested one driver for driving without a valid license, issued four seatbelt citations, issued 14 speeding citations, issued one citation for distracted driving and issued 11 additional citations for various offenses.

The “Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was made possible with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.