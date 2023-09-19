Batavia police seek endangered missing man Thomas Ekstrom

BATAVIA – Batavia police are asking for the public’s help in locating Thomas Ekstrom, 57, who was last seen Sept. 14 in the 600 block of Harrison Street, Batavia, according to announcements on social media.

Ekstrom left his house “under unusual circumstances” according to the Batavia police Facebook page.

Police are seeking Ekstrom to check his wellbeing. If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911 or Batavia police 630-454-2500.

Ekstrom is 6-foot-4, has gray hair, weighs approximately 210 pounds and left home in a 2008 silver Chevrolet Cobalt with license plate DD21569.

Batavia police also asked the Illinois State Police to activate an endangered missing person advisory through the Silver Search Program, which assists to find missing people who have Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Silver Search legislation went into effect Jan. 1, 2016 to provide a coordinated effort to bring awareness, education, and resources to help find and safely return people with Alzheimer’s or dementia who go missing. It is a partnership between different agencies and organizations.