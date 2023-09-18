Fully Promoted launches internship program for adults with disabilities

Fully Promoted of St. Charles recently launched its Production Intern Program, a 12-week internship program designed to give adults with disabilities an opportunity to learn new skills, interact with the community and earn an hourly wage. According to a recent news release, Fully Promoted is working with local organizations Rising Lights Project and the Association for Individual Development to identify interns.

Fully Promoted welcomed its first intern, Callie, in April. Callie worked two hours per week with owner Michelle Bottino by operating the heat press, transferring designs to t-shirts and other products and assisting with the packaging and cutting of materials. She has since completed her internship and is the first graduate of the PI Program.

Two more interns from the Mid-Valley School District graduate program will be welcomed to assist with various tasks in the near future.