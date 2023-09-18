Batavia High School homecoming parade to require street closures

Batavia High School will be participating in their annual homecoming parade on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and motorists should expect some road closures and traffic delays.

The parade route for this year is the same route as the 2022 Homecoming Parade, which helped to alleviate road closures throughout downtown Batavia, according to a news release from the Batavia Police Department.

Traffic will be detoured on W. Wilson Street and on Main Street west of Route 31 (Batavia Avenue) as both W. Wilson Street and Main Street will be subject to temporary road closures. This event will have a significant impact on vehicle traffic along all roads that intersect the parade route.

The parade will start promptly at 5:00 p.m. from the Batavia High School Wilson Street Lot and proceed east on W. Wilson Street to Lincoln Street. The parade will then proceed south on Lincoln Street to Main Street. Finally, the parade will proceed west on Main Street and return back to Batavia High School at the Main Street Lot.

All vehicle traffic traveling along those roadways will be required to detour to McKee Street or Fabyan Parkway to the north or Route 56 in North Aurora to the south. Vehicle traffic needing to get to Randall Road from Downtown Batavia will be directed to McKee Street or Fabyan Parkway.

The parade is expected to last about one hour in duration with all roads open by 6:15 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to plan their route accordingly during this timeframe to avoid the parade route and minimize travel delays.

Spectators are welcome to watch along sidewalks and grassy areas.