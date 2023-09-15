St. Charles residents invited to tour local homes for charity Friday

Kane County residents are invited to attend a Housewalk event in St. Charles to raise funds for cancer patients and their families on Friday, Sept. 15.

The house walk is organized by Phil’s Friends, a nonprofit organization out of Wheaton, that aims to provide Christ-centered support and hope to those affected by cancer.

Four St. Charles homes will be open to tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. Participants can tour anytime within these time windows and tickets are must be purchased to participate.

Tickets cost $100 per person, with discounted rates for multiple ticket purchases. VIP tickets are $300 per person, and sponsorship opportunities ranging from $300-$20,000 also are available.

Every ticket sold allows Phil’s Friends to support a cancer patient for a year with a care package, monthly cards of hope and prayer. VIP tickets support three patients for a year, and sponsorships help Phil’s Friends provide additional outreach and support to cancer patients and put on more charity events.

The following homes will be available to tour:

2455 Dunham Road – This 6 bedroom, 9 bathroom custom home features a temperature controlled wine cellar and an elevator and amenities galore. It is 19,000 sq. ft. including a 4,000 sq. ft. garage, situated on 8.5 acres, and was designed and built by The Timm Martin Company in 2018.

This 6 bedroom, 9 bathroom custom home features a temperature controlled wine cellar and an elevator and amenities galore. It is 19,000 sq. ft. including a 4,000 sq. ft. garage, situated on 8.5 acres, and was designed and built by The Timm Martin Company in 2018. 910 Fox Glen Drive – This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom three story home has more than 8,300 finished sq. ft. and sits on 1.25 acres. It was constructed in 2016 by SeBern Custom Homes.

This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom three story home has more than 8,300 finished sq. ft. and sits on 1.25 acres. It was constructed in 2016 by SeBern Custom Homes. 5N531 Ancient Oak Lane – This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom 10,000 sq. ft. home sits on 3.83 acres overlooking a private lake. It was designed and built by Van Duzor Custom Homes in 2009.

This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom 10,000 sq. ft. home sits on 3.83 acres overlooking a private lake. It was designed and built by Van Duzor Custom Homes in 2009. 5N484 Deer Pond Drive – This 6 bedroom, 8 bathroom, 14,500 sq. ft. estate features an 8-car garage, a 700 sq. ft. Kitchen, home spa, two bowling alleys, golf simulator, home gym, indoor basketball court and theatre room. The 1.8 acre property also features separate outdoor basketball and pickleball courts, full-size swimming pool, spa, wading pools, fountains, French parterre gardens and a giant fireplace in its private backyard.

To purchase tickets or register to be a sponsor, visit the event webpage or contact Tia Anders via email at tia@philsfriends.org.

Housewalk participants should park at Christ Community Church at 820 Randall Road in South Elgin and take a trolley to each of the houses. Four trolleys will be running a continuous route from the church to each of the houses and back, to avoid traffic congestion at the homes.

The first 100 people to tour each home will get gifts from the homeowners.