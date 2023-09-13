St. Charles School Board members approve purchase of new school buses

St. Charles School District 303 board members approved the purchase of two new wheelchair accessible school buses at the Sept. 11 meeting.

The purchase of two 2023 Micro Bird 24-passenger lift buses from Central States Bus Sales out of Oswego was approved in an unanimous vote as part of the consent agenda without discussion.

Chief Operating Officer Justin Attaway first presented the administration’s recommendation to purchase the buses at a special meeting of the School Board Sept. 5. The new buses will be equipped with wheelchair lifts, which Attaway said there is an immediate need for in the district.

The buses cost $112,000 each for a total of $224,000. To offset some of the cost, the district will trade in six 2016 Chevrolet Collins buses, which are no longer needed.

Disposal of the six buses will not negatively impact the district’s daily transportation operations and the district will receive about $9,000 for each bus.

Administration evaluates the need to replace buses and other transportation vehicles annually based on mileage and years of service. The district receives reimbursement from the state for the first five years the buses are in service.