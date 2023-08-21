Emagine Batavia to offer $4 movie tickets to celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday

Emagine Batavia is celebrating National Cinema Day on Sunday, Aug. 27 by offering $4 movie tickets.

According to a news release, guests can enjoy new releases, early 2023 releases and speciality films at the discounted price on Sunday.

In addition, Emagine will offer $4 concession items, including a small drink, small popcorn, magic pack, cotton candy and hot dogs.

Bar items that will be offered for $5 include 16-ounce domestic beers and 8-ounce glasses of house wine.

All Emagine Rewards Loyalty members will receive double points for any purchase made on Sunday.

The $4 tickets include new releases and films that are shown in all formats, including Standard, 3D, DBOX, ATMOS, Monster, EMX and Super EMX for no additional cost.

Online ticketing service fees may apply.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the box office, online at www.Emagine-Entertainment.com or through the Emagine app.

Emagine Batavia, which opened to the public on June 1, is located at 550 N. Randall Road in the former Randall IMAX 15.