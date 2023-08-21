Batavia police reports for: Aug. 7-14, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jason M. Hibbing, 36, homeless, was charged Aug. 10 with obstructing identification and resisting a police officer. Hibbing was also arrested on warrants from the Sheriff’s Offices in Kane County, DeKalb County and DuPage County.

• Zachary I. Marquardt, 27, of the 200 block of North Highland Avenue, Aurora, was arrested Aug. 13 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Bryan W. McDonald, 29, of the 900 block of Fairway Drive, Naperville, was charged Aug. 13 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, improper lane use and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Albert Martinez, 56, of the 1600 block of Carlstedt Drive, Batavia, was charged Aug. 14 with two counts of domestic battery.

• Michael A. Colucci, 30, of the 1600 block of Fox Trail Drive, Batavia, was arrested Aug. 7 on a Chicago warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Christopher M. Covelli, 30, of the 800 block of Beech Drive, Bolingbrook, was charged Aug . 10 with burglary at Funway Amusements, 1335 S. River St., Batavia.

• Spencer C. Brown, 20, of the 2600 block of Caliendo Drive, Montgomery, was charged Aug. 9 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Brown’s vehicle registered at 80 miles an hour in a 35-mph zone on North Batavia Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

• Ervin A. Martinez, 19, of the 1300 block of Indian Avenue, Aurora, was charged Aug. 9 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Martinez’s vehicle registered at 71 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone in the 800 block of West Fabyan Parkway shortly before 4 p.m.

• Eugene J. Oneal, 54, of the 2500 block of South 16th Avenue, Broadview, was arrested Aug. 9 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Blayre A. Nash, 31, homeless, was arrested Aug. 9 on a Batavia warrant for failure to report a change of address or employment as a registered sex offender.