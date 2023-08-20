No injuries after fire in building on former Pheasant Run Resort grounds Saturday

No one was injured after a fire Saturday night in a building on the grounds of the former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

This is the second fire at the property in just over a year.

In May 2022, a fire destroyed much of the property, which was shuttered in March of 2020. Two youths were charged with setting the fire and two juveniles were charged with trespassing.

Ladder trucks are employed as firefighters battle a structure fire at the former Pheasant Run Resort in May 2022 in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

According to a news release from the St. Charles Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the property, 4051 E. Main St., just before 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, where they found an active fire on the second floor.

The building was searched and no occupants were found. The fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes of arrival, the release stated.

Fire officials do not know the extent of the damage to the building or its contents, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the release stated.

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago, South Elgin and North Aurora.