Batavia police reports for July 17 to Aug. 2, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A bottle of alcohol valued at $27 was reported shoplifted July 31 from R & S Liquors, 415 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

• Funway Amusements, 1335 S. River St., Batavia, reported July 31 that $2,500 was stolen from vending machines in the skate rink area.

• A credit card, reported stolen July 31 from a resident of Michaelsen Health Center, 831 N. Batavia Ave., was reported to have been used to make 36 unauthorized Amazon purchases between June 16 and July 19 totaling $3,129.

• Lamar D. Smith, 48, of the 500 block of West Erie Street, Chicago, was arrested Aug. 1 on a Batavia police warrant on charges of home invasion causing injury, robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession or use of ammunition by a convicted felon, criminal damage to property, domestic battery-physical contact, domestic battery-bodily harm and theft.

• Asif Sarvari, 33, of the 800 block of North Gladstone Avenue, Aurora, was charged Aug. 2 with speeding 26 to less than 35 mph over the limit. Sarvari’s vehicle registered at 74 mph in a 45-mph zone in the 600 block of South Kirk Road.

• Maurice J. Williamson, 30, of the 800 block of North Harding Avenue, Chicago, was charged Aug. 2 with speeding more than 35 mph over the limit. Williamson’s vehicle registered at 85 mph in a 45-mph zone in the 1600 block of South Kirk Road.

• Omar A. Alicia-Apointe, 46, of the 500 block of North Avenue, Aurora, was arrested July 31 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jacquelyn K. Fowler, 43, of the 900 block of Gosselin Circle, Batavia, was arrested July 31 on a Batavia warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Two vehicles were reported to have had their catalytic converters stolen July 31 from the 1900 block of Hubbard Avenue.

• Jewelry and $1,400 in cash was reported stolen July 17 in a home burglary in the 1400 block of Harvell Drive, Batavia. Taken were a gold ring valued at $350; a watch valued at $1,000; and items of unknown value: a silver necklace with a diamond pendant, a pair of diamond stud earrings and a multi-colored locket. The house was entered through a broken back-door window.

• A resident in the 300 block of First Street reported July 26 that $2,000 in unauthorized charges were made on a credit card.

• Coral A. Towers, 28, of the 0S900 block of Spring Green Way, Batavia Township, was arrested July 28 on a DuPage County Sheriff’s warrant, from the Logan County Sheriff and a Kane County Sheriff’s warrant, all on traffic charges; and a warrant from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

• Ten bottles of champagne valued at $400 and five bottles of tequila valued at $290 were reported shoplifted July 27 from Jewel, 119 S. Randall Road, Batavia.

• A resident of the 1200 block of Averill Drive reported July 29 that a check written for $72 and mailed to a Weed Man Lawn Care in Sugar Grove had been cashed at an unknown Huntington Bank branch for $1,500.