August 06, 2023
Shaw Local
Batavia police reports for July 17 to Aug. 2, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A bottle of alcohol valued at $27 was reported shoplifted July 31 from R & S Liquors, 415 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

• Funway Amusements, 1335 S. River St., Batavia, reported July 31 that $2,500 was stolen from vending machines in the skate rink area.

• A credit card, reported stolen July 31 from a resident of Michaelsen Health Center, 831 N. Batavia Ave., was reported to have been used to make 36 unauthorized Amazon purchases between June 16 and July 19 totaling $3,129.

• Lamar D. Smith, 48, of the 500 block of West Erie Street, Chicago, was arrested Aug. 1 on a Batavia police warrant on charges of home invasion causing injury, robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession or use of ammunition by a convicted felon, criminal damage to property, domestic battery-physical contact, domestic battery-bodily harm and theft.

• Asif Sarvari, 33, of the 800 block of North Gladstone Avenue, Aurora, was charged Aug. 2 with speeding 26 to less than 35 mph over the limit. Sarvari’s vehicle registered at 74 mph in a 45-mph zone in the 600 block of South Kirk Road.

• Maurice J. Williamson, 30, of the 800 block of North Harding Avenue, Chicago, was charged Aug. 2 with speeding more than 35 mph over the limit. Williamson’s vehicle registered at 85 mph in a 45-mph zone in the 1600 block of South Kirk Road.

• Omar A. Alicia-Apointe, 46, of the 500 block of North Avenue, Aurora, was arrested July 31 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jacquelyn K. Fowler, 43, of the 900 block of Gosselin Circle, Batavia, was arrested July 31 on a Batavia warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Two vehicles were reported to have had their catalytic converters stolen July 31 from the 1900 block of Hubbard Avenue.

• Jewelry and $1,400 in cash was reported stolen July 17 in a home burglary in the 1400 block of Harvell Drive, Batavia. Taken were a gold ring valued at $350; a watch valued at $1,000; and items of unknown value: a silver necklace with a diamond pendant, a pair of diamond stud earrings and a multi-colored locket. The house was entered through a broken back-door window.

• A resident in the 300 block of First Street reported July 26 that $2,000 in unauthorized charges were made on a credit card.

• Coral A. Towers, 28, of the 0S900 block of Spring Green Way, Batavia Township, was arrested July 28 on a DuPage County Sheriff’s warrant, from the Logan County Sheriff and a Kane County Sheriff’s warrant, all on traffic charges; and a warrant from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

• Ten bottles of champagne valued at $400 and five bottles of tequila valued at $290 were reported shoplifted July 27 from Jewel, 119 S. Randall Road, Batavia.

• A resident of the 1200 block of Averill Drive reported July 29 that a check written for $72 and mailed to a Weed Man Lawn Care in Sugar Grove had been cashed at an unknown Huntington Bank branch for $1,500.

