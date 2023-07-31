USHL franchise Chicago Steel purchased by Wirtz Corporation

The Chicago Steel, the Geneva-based junior hockey franchise within the United States Hockey League, has officially been purchased by the Wirtz Corporation, the organization announced in a press release Monday afternoon.
The official terms of the deal, first reported by The Athletic’s Scott Powers last week, were not disclosed. The USHL’s Board of Directors approved the ownership transfer on Friday, and the club will officially transition to its new ownership on August 1, per the release.
Purchased by Larry Robbins, an Arlington Heights native in May 2015, the Steel went on to become two-time Clark Cup champions, the most regular season wins (287) and most playoff wins (29) in the USHL.
The franchise produced 39 players with Steel ties in the NHL Draft since 2015, including 2021 No. 1 overall pick Owen Power and 2023 No. 3 overall selection, Adam Fantilli. Macklin Celebrini, a presumptive top selection candidate in the 2024 NHL Draft, became the first player in USHL history to win Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Forward of the Year in the same season.
The Steel also had 11 hockey staff personnel elevate to various roles in NHL and American Hockey League franchises.
“Eight years ago, Larry Robbins acquired the Chicago Steel and established an audacious goal to become one of the top junior hockey clubs in the world,” said Steel President and USHL Vice President/Chairman Dan Lehv via the release.
“The results have been extraordinary, and his efforts have established a new standard for player development, professional advancement and team success,” it continues. “The success of the Steel is a testament to the power of positive culture, of team and family, of love and respect for the game of hockey and everyone who contributes to it and the value of bringing passion and purpose to all we do,” said Robbins. “I want to thank every player, their families and advisors, every coach, hockey professional, billet family and fan who contributed to our collective ascension and added to my own personal growth, development and understanding of the game I so adore.”
The acquisition of the Steel follows the death of longtime Chicago Blackhawks chairman and Wirtz Corp. President, Rocky Wirtz.
“The Chicago Steel acquisition comes as a positive during a very difficult week for the Wirtz family due to the recent passing of Rocky Wirtz, but Rocky cared deeply about growing the game of hockey at all levels and was so excited about the opportunity to welcome this incredible junior program into the Wirtz Corporation portfolio,” Wirtz corp Chief Financial Officer, Jim English, said via the release. “We look forward to carrying on his legacy and supporting the Steel players and Steel organization with the resources needed to continue their great success.”
The Steel play their home games at Fox Valley Ice Arena, and begin the 2024 regular season on Sept. 21 on the road and play their home-opener on Sept. 30. Season ticket plans, group tickets and more are on sale now.
“We have worked relentlessly to innovate player development and create a highly competitive and collaborative culture in which our players love coming to the rink every day,” said Steel Head Coach and General Manager Mike Garman. “This transaction will not only sustain what is special about our team and culture but will provide further opportunities to enhance and innovate within the prestigious Wirtz Corporation.”
“The true impact of our collective contribution to the sport will be measured over the coming decades as our players and professional staff go forth not only to elevate the game of hockey but positively contribute to their communities globally,” added Robbins. “The combination with Wirtz Corporation positions the Steel for even greater success, making our commitment to player development and professional advancement permanently sustainable while providing the resources for superior fan experience and engagement, and through our development efforts the Steel look forward to contributing to the continued elevation of Chicagoland hockey across every level.”