Boys basketball: St. Charles East coach Pat Woods announces his departure after 12 seasons

St. Charles East boys varsity basketball coach Pat Woods announced on Twitter Friday afternoon his departure from the program after 12 seasons.
Woods led the Saints to a regional title last season, the program’s first since 2016. After winning four games the previous year, the program rebounded to reach a Class 4A sectional final last March.
Woods, who began as head varsity coach in July, 2011, said in his posted message he has been “presented with an opportunity that I am incredibly excited about” and will share more information soon.
Woods, an influential advocate in the Illinois high school basketball community in favor of the use of shot clocks in varsity games, is also is a key voice and supporter of the Hardy Strong Foundation.
The foundation was created in honor of Justin Hardy, a 2018 St. Charles East graduate, who battled stomach cancer for 13 months, and prolongs Hardy’s legacy through raising awareness for Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer and helping provide scholarships to high school athletes.
