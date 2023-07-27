Batavia school district continues mulling over budget for next fiscal year

Batavia school district’s new superintendent took his place at the table at Tuesday night’s school board meeting, where administration and board members discussed the tentative budget for fiscal year 2024.

Superintendent Tom Kim began his new position July 1, after former Superintendent Lisa Hichens retired June 30.

Tom Kim will become Batavia School District's new superintendent in July. Kim will succeed Superintendent Lisa Hichens, who will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. (Photo courtesy of Tom Kim )

“I’m really impressed with just this communal heartfelt welcome that not only I have received, but my family as well,” Kim said. “I have to be honest; it has struck me in a way that I would not have expected… I knew this was a great place — that’s why I interviewed. It’s been amazing.”

After the board welcomed Kim, Chief Financial Officer Tony Inglese provided summary highlights of the tentative budget.

He said that there is a surplus of $2.4 million. According to a report, revenues will be $133 million, which is a 5% increase. Expenditures will increase 7.2% at $130.5 million.

“We do have a surplus,” Inglese said. “So, we’re okay.”

Salaries will increase by over 8% and cost $53.3 million.

Inglese explained that more money had been spent in previous years; last fiscal year money had been spent from pandemic money, meaning there was more funds that needed to be spent.

Inglese said that the $2.2 million surplus is the same as the interest.

“Take the win,” said board member Sue Locke. “… We’ve never gotten interest on our investments. I always remember having to borrow the money to make it through the next month.”

The report also showed the staffing increase trend, increasing by 3.6% to 667.7 full time employees in 2022.

Student enrollment is expected to decline by 2.2% to about 5,137 students, which could mean smaller classroom sizes.

The next step to the budget process will be an Aug. 22 public hearing for the community and a discussion of possible revisions. Then on Sept. 19, the board is expected to adopt the final budget.