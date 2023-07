Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Cocktails in the Park Camrin and Megan Petramale along with Ted and Erica Bohr enjoy the Batavia MainStreet's annual Cocktails in the Park in Batavia on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Cocktails in the Park has been Batavia MainStreet’s largest single fundraiser for the non-profit organization, which typically hosts city-wide events including Egg Hop, Well Batavia Festival, Batavia Dinner Table, Block Party, BatFest, and more! As advocates for the downtown business community, MainStreet staff and volunteers work to keep the local economy vibrant, assist in marketing and promotions, and operate the weekly Batavia Farmers Market, every Saturday, all year long.