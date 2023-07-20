‘She Kills Monsters’ to open at Albright Community Theatre in Batavia

“She Kills Monsters,” a dramatic comedy about the world of fantasy role-playing games, will be presented weekends through Aug. 5 by the Albright Theatre Company in downtown Batavia.

It tells the story of the ever-average Agnes Evans as she comes to terms with the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When she finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she embarks on an adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.

The plot takes place in reality, as well as in the imaginary game world, where Agnes embarks on an action-packed quest to save her sister’s soul, coming face to face with homicidal fairies, raunchy ogres and bloodthirsty cheerleaders; learns about Tilly’s exploration of her sexuality; and discovers a side of herself she never knew existed.

“This high-octane dramatic comedy by acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all,” a news release stated. “ … We’re excited to take you on this wild adventure with us.”

Nguyen’s script mixes pop-culture, savvy humor with themes of overcoming loss and what it meant to be queer in the ’90s, and in doing so, creates something wholly original, the release stated.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “She Kills Monsters”

WHERE: 100 N. Island Ave., third floor, Batavia; use main door to Batavia Government Center

WHEN: Various weekend dates now through Aug. 5

COST: $23 for adults; $18 for students and people age 65 and older

INFORMATION: albrighttheatre.com