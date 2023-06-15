2 dead in apparent domestic murder-suicide in Geneva: authorities

Two people were killed Wednesday in an apparent domestic murder-suicide in Geneva that involved a man and his ex-wife, authorities said.
Geneva Deputy Chief Matt Dean confirmed that two people died in a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of Pebble Beach Court.
Kane County Coroner Bob Russell told Shaw Local News Network that a man shot his ex-wife before then turning the gun on himself. The man later died at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Russell said.
It was unclear what type of gun was used in the shooting and authorities were not releasing the identities of the people involved.
A large contingent of police and other first responders from Kane County descended on Geneva’s Eagle Brook subdivision Wednesday evening following the shooting. The upscale neighborhood butts up to to the Eagle Brook Country Club golf course and is adjacent to Geneva’s busy Randall Road corridor.
Neighbor Sharon Fredrickson said she heard fire trucks, ambulances and more than a dozen police squad cars in the area at about 4:45 p.m.