St. Charles City Council creates Equity and Inclusion Commission, appoints members

St. Charles City Council members approved an ordinance creating the city’s first Equity and Inclusion Commission, and appointed its nine members at Monday night’s meeting.

The commission members were appointed by Mayor Lora Vitek and approved by City Council in a unanimous vote without discussion.

Mary Kruse, Michael Castro and Chris Anderson will serve terms ending in April 2026. Susan Sanders, Samantha Newman and Lisa Macione will serve terms ending in April 2025, and Erica Johnson, John Fitzgerald and Trudy Nichol’s terms will expire April 30, 2024.

According to the ordinance, the commission will work to identify areas of systemic racism in St. Charles and develop recommendations for city officials to combat racism and embrace diversity.

Interviews were conducted over the past several weeks by Mayor Lora Vitek or city administrator Heather McGuire with equity consultant Lisa Stricker.

The commission members will serve three-year terms with staggered terms and will meet four times a year. At the first commission meeting, a member delegated to serve as liaison to the city under the city administrator’s purview.

Stricker presented the commission ordinance before the Government Operations Committee at a May 15 meeting where members voted to recommend approval of the ordinance.

According to the ordinance, the commission will work in conjunction with other local community, government, cultural and faith groups that are addressing equity and inclusion issues. It will assist with recruiting and selecting applicants for appointment and membership in all other appointed boards and committees.

“The overall purpose of the Equity and Inclusion Commission shall be to make recommendations to the City Council and staff to ensure our community is one that is open, inclusive and welcoming to all individuals regardless of age, gender, race, culture, sexual orientation, religion or abilities,” the ordinance states.