Filling Station celebrating 35 years in St. Charles with month-long celebration

ST. CHARLES – The Filling Station is celebrating its 35-year anniversary in downtown St. Charles this month with festivities for guests aimed at supporting local charities.
The local landmark bar will celebrate throughout the month of June with events, tastings, promotions, live music performances, charity fundraisers and giveaways.
The month of celebration starts on Friday at 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and live music to follow.
After Friday’s ribbon-cutting event, Joey Wilbur is set to perform with STC Live from 6 to 7:30 pm. at the Filling Station.
Additional live music events planned this month include:
- Shoop Dogs, will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on June 10.
- The Elsie Trio will perform at 2:30 p.m. on June 11.
- The InFunktious Duo will perform from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 14, 21 and 28.
- iPop will perform from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on June 18.
- Completely Dead will perform at 7 p.m. on June 24.
- The Blue Aura Band will perform at 2:30 p.m. on June 25.
On Thursdays in June, 30% of the Filling Station’s sales from 4 to 7 p.m. will be donated to a different non-profit each week. The charity organizations that will benefit are as follows:
- June 8 - Suicide Prevention Services.
- June 15 - Lazarus House.
- June 22 - CASA Kane County.
- June 29 - Rover Rescue.
The Filling Station also will host a 50/50 drawing each Thursday that will be donated to that week’s charity organization.
“We are happy to partner with these local non-profits that support numerous causes in our community,” owner Peter Milligan said in a news release. “We hope that the community will come out to support these organizations as we will be giving back 30% restaurant net sales from 4-7pm to these worthy causes on behalf of our anniversary.”
Throughout June, the Filling Station will be holding drawings each Friday for those who visit the restaurant. Any guest who visits the filling station will be eligible to receive one entry per day, no purchase necessary.
The giveaways are scheduled as follows:
- Entries will be drawn on June 9 for a chance to win a 75″ flat-screen TV.
- Entries will be drawn on June 16 for a Summer Concert Series ticket and a $1,000 Ticketmaster gift card.
- Entries will be drawn on June 23 for a $2,500 Royal Caribbean gift card.
- Entries will be drawn on June 30 for the grand prize of $5,000 cash.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate our 35th anniversary with our community,” owner Casey Milligan said in the release. “We appreciate our loyal customers, and we’re excited to offer these events and giveaways as a way to say thank you.”
For more information on The Filling Station’s 35th anniversary celebration, visit its website.