Tickets on sale for Batavia’s Cocktails in the Park, Dinner Table events

Tickets will soon be available for two of Batavia MainStreet’s signature summer events, Cocktails in the Park and Batavia Dinner Table.

According to a news release, Cocktails in the Park is set for 7 to 10 p.m. July 22 at Appleton Park and Batavia Dinner Table is from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 on North River Street.

Cocktails in the Park is Batavia MainStreet’s largest annual fundraiser. The nonprofit organization advocates for the downtown business community and operate the Batavia Farmers’ Market, Artisan Collective and Batavia Boardwalk Shops, the release stated.

Entry tickets for the event are $40 in advance and can be purchased at downtownbatavia.com starting June 1. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the event for $45. Tickets include small plates from downtown restaurants, a collectible whiskey glass and entry to the event.

Drink tickets are also available online or can be purchased at the event. Prices are $7 for one or $60 for 10. Attendees can purchase a Picnic Table package which includes a reserved picnic table, six admission tickets, six drink tickets and a dedicated cocktail server for $350.

At Batavia Dinner Table, guests will dine on a farm-to-table meal sourced from the Batavia Farmers’ Market vendors and prepared by downtown Batavia restaurants. More than 200 people are seated at one long table, the release stated.

Tickets are also on sale June 1 and include a multi-course dinner, dessert and beverages for $65. The dinner includes wine and beer service, so all attendees be 21 years of age and older. Proceeds from the event will be shared with the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and additional donations for the pantry will be collected at the event. To date, Batavia MainStreet’s Dinner Table event has donated nearly $50,000 to the food pantry, the release stated.

For more information about these events, contact the Batavia MainStreet office at 630-761-3528 or info@DowntownBatavia.com .