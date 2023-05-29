St. Charles celebrates Memorial Day with flag raising ceremonies, parade and service

St. Charles celebrated Memorial Day with a full morning of events Monday, beginning with flag raising ceremonies at local cemeteries, followed by the annual parade and concluding with a memorial service.

The ceremony began at Baker Community Center with the Boy Scouts posting colors, an honor guard and an honorary gun salute. Boy Scout troops led flag ceremonies beginning at the South Cemetery, continuing to the North Cemetery and concluding at Union Cemetery.

The parade stepped off at 10 a.m. at Sixth and Main streets and ended at Riverside Avenue.

World War 2 veterans participate in the St. Charles Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

A special memorial service followed the parade at the Freedom Shrine along the river, west of the former St. Charles Police Department.

The St. Charles North Marching Band performs in the annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

The memorial service was led by retired Lt. Col. Mark Powell and included Mayor Lora Vitek reading the annual proclamation, a keynote address from Peter Orum and Taps played by Jim Stombres.