Batavia Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Culver’s

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Culver’s of Batavia on Thursday, May 25.

The new fast casual restaurant is located at 470 N. Randall Road in Batavia.

According to a news release from the Batavia Chamber, Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration with the owners, Katie Bulgrin and Michael Smith, along with Colleen Armendaris, manager. Among the attendees were Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, special events coordinator; and Shirley Mott, chamber communications and membership coordinator. Batavia city staff members Lori Botterman and Anthony Isom, Batavia chamber ambassadors, as well as fellow chamber members and business owners also joined the celebration.

Culver’s of Batavia is an individually owned, family-friendly restaurant. The menu features sandwiches, soups, meals, fresh salads and frozen custard with a special flavor of the day. Catering options are also available, the release stated.

This community-minded restaurant works with local schools and organizations for fundraising and community events, the release stated.

Culver’s in Batavia is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for dine-in and drive-thru dining. More information about Culver’s of Batavia can be found by visiting culvers.com/restaurants/batavia-il-randall-rd.