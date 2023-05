Police are on scene near Walmart at the corner of Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway for two ongoing investigations, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no threat to the public, but people are being asked to avoid the area around Walmart while an investigation is underway.

Motorists are being asked to use an alternate route from Fabyan south to Main Street.

This is a developing story and it will be updated once more information becomes available.