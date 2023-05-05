Batavia Public School District earns national recognition for music program

The Batavia Public School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its commitment to music education. This is the ninth time the district has received this accolade, according to a news release from the district.

Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students, the release stated.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, BPS101 answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for its music programs. Responses were then verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

The award signifies that Batavia is leading the way with learning opportunities outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act, which recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children, the release stated.