Classes resume Thursday at Kaneland High School after bathroom fire

Classes will be back in session Thursday at Kaneland High School after a fire was set in a bathroom Wednesday morning.

The building was evacuated and classes were canceled for the remainder of the day on Wednesday.

According to an email sent to district families on Wednesday evening from Kaneland High School Principal James Horne, the school has been cleared to open Thursday, and after-school activities will resume.

A school resource officer was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns, and a security officer was also treated for smoke inhalation, but no students were injured in the incident, Horne said.

Horne stated that the fire occurred in the Fox Valley Career Center, which is located in the high school. Those classes will be held at the Kaneland Meredith Academic Center on Thursday. Air purification devices will also be placed around the building, Horne said.

The fire was likely set intentionally, and anyone with information is asked to contact the school, Horne said.