St. Charles set to improve 15 streets as part of 2023 street rehabilitation program

Fifteen streets in St. Charles are set for repair as part of this year’s street rehabilitation program.
The St. Charles City Council’s Government Services Committee on Monday recommended approval of a $3.7 million contract with Geneva Construction Company of Aurora to do the work. The scope of work will include roadway resurfacing, sidewalk repairs, curb/gutter repairs, utility repairs and restoration.
The recommendation will now go to the full City Council for approval. The street work is expected to begin in May, with substantial completion in August.
Motor Fuel Tax and Rebuild Illinois Bond funds in the amount of $2.4 million will help pay for this year’s program.
Streets scheduled for work this year include:
Fox Chase Boulevard from Waverly Circle to Dunham Road
Hampton Course
River View Drive from Red Gate Road to Prairie Crossing Drive
River Ridge Drive from River View Drive to North Meadow View Drive
Prairie Crossing Drive from River Ridge Drive to Reserve Drive
Renard Lane from Peck Road to Campton Hills Road
Voltaire Lane from Provence Drive to Peck Road
Provence Drive from Antoine Place to Renaux Boulevard
Provence Court from Renaux Boulevard to east end
Antoine Place from Provence Drive to Voltaire Lane
Lexington Avenue from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue
Lancaster Avenue from Lexington Avenue to west end
Liberty Avenue from Lancaster Avenue to north end
Liberty Court from Liberty Avenue to east end
Cranbook Avenue from Liberty Avenue to Lexington Avenue