St. Charles set to improve 15 streets as part of 2023 street rehabilitation program

Fifteen streets in St. Charles are set for repair as part of this year’s street rehabilitation program.

The St. Charles City Council’s Government Services Committee on Monday recommended approval of a $3.7 million contract with Geneva Construction Company of Aurora to do the work. The scope of work will include roadway resurfacing, sidewalk repairs, curb/gutter repairs, utility repairs and restoration.

The recommendation will now go to the full City Council for approval. The street work is expected to begin in May, with substantial completion in August.

Motor Fuel Tax and Rebuild Illinois Bond funds in the amount of $2.4 million will help pay for this year’s program.

Streets scheduled for work this year include:

Fox Chase Boulevard from Waverly Circle to Dunham Road

Hampton Course

River View Drive from Red Gate Road to Prairie Crossing Drive

River Ridge Drive from River View Drive to North Meadow View Drive

Prairie Crossing Drive from River Ridge Drive to Reserve Drive

Renard Lane from Peck Road to Campton Hills Road

Voltaire Lane from Provence Drive to Peck Road

Provence Drive from Antoine Place to Renaux Boulevard

Provence Court from Renaux Boulevard to east end

Antoine Place from Provence Drive to Voltaire Lane

Lexington Avenue from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue

Lancaster Avenue from Lexington Avenue to west end

Liberty Avenue from Lancaster Avenue to north end

Liberty Court from Liberty Avenue to east end

Cranbook Avenue from Liberty Avenue to Lexington Avenue