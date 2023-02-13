Batavia police reports for: Jan. 24-Feb. 8, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Eddie S. Perico-Bustamante, 20, of the 300 block of Cedar Street, Aurora, was charged Jan. 24 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Perico-Bustamante’s vehicle was tracked at 96 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Randall Road shortly before 1 a.m.

• Items valued at $17,740 were reported stolen Jan. 24 in a burglary at Life Storage, 500 N. Kirk Road. Items taken were two calculators, five watches, a power drill with accessory bag, an electric air pump, three computers, camping items, collectible figurines, a television and sound bar video game systems and games, collectibles, a camera, three pairs of sunglasses, a set of golf clubs and two jackets.

• Target, 115 N. Randall Road, reported Jan. 24 that a vacuum cleaner valued at $1,000 was stolen in a retail theft.

• Keenan R. Trashani, 31, of the 2800 block of McMurtrie Court, Yorkville, was arrested Jan. 25 on a Batavia warrant on a charge of retail theft.

• Mark L. Loiseau, 48, of the 400 block of West Fairview Circle, Palatine, was arrested Jan. 29 on a Glencoe police warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Kindercare, 1505 S. Batavia Ave., reported Jan. 30 that approximately 31 gallons of fuel was siphoned out of one of its buses sometime overnight. There was no video surveillance.

• Jullius J. Irving III, 48, of the 1500 block of Oakland Circle, North Aurora, was charged Jan. 23 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Irving’s vehicle registered at 82 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Randall Road shortly before 6:30 p.m.

• Jakari S. Butler, 43, of the 300 block of Council Trail, Lake in the Hills, was arrested Feb. 8 on a Batavia warrant on a theft charge.

• A delivery package of a cell phone to Batavia Apartments, 1243 E. Wilson St., was reported stolen Feb. 8.

• Charles R. Nieman, 25, of the 2200 block of Wentworth Court, Naperville, was charged Feb. 5 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Nieman’s vehicle registered traveling at 79 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Kirk Road.

• Jessica Casas, 37, of the 600 block of South Randall Road, Aurora, was charged Feb. 6 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Casas’s vehicle registered traveling at 73 miles an hour in 45-mph zone on Kirk Road.

•A resident of the 100-200 block of North River Street reported Jan. 31 that he was scammed out of $3,000. Someone called him to say there was a warrant out for him and he had to pay to keep from being arrested. The resident paid them in gift cards from Walmart, Target and Walgreens, then after giving information from the gift cards, realized it was a scam.

•Miguel Estrada, 21, of the 900 block of Fifth Street, Aurora, was charged Feb. 1 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without a valid license and unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver. Estrada’s vehicle registered at 106 miles an hour in 45-mph zone on Pine Street.