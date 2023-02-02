Couple buys St. Charles house during “House Hunters” episode

Usually when real estate agent Anthony Erangey sells a house, it’s a fairly low-key affair.

But he had a large audience Tuesday night, when his sale of a St. Charles house to a Chicago couple was broadcast on HGTV’s “House Hunters,” a reality television series that takes viewers behind the scenes as individuals, couples and families learn what to look for and decide whether or not a home is meant for them.

During the episode, entitled “Winding Down From the Windy City,” he showed the couple three different houses in St. Charles. The episode aired Tuesday night.

The show marked the first time Erangey has been on an HGTV show.

“I think it’s just a blast to showcase what we do, because our job is to help people,” he said. “The episode captured how we helped them make this huge move.”

The couple settle on a Georgian colonel style house with a three-car garage, which was the third house Erangey showed the couple during the episode. The house is located 10 minutes from the city’s downtown, he said.

Although the episode just aired this week, it was filmed over the summer. Erangey wasn’t surprised the the couple picked that house.

“I thought it was a great fit for them,” he said. “She was really looking for a huge yard and a two-story house. And that really just checked all the boxes. The neighborhood is fantastic. We met a lot of the neighbors during the home inspection and the like. I think they’re a great fit for the community.”

The couple fell in love with St. Charles.

“They really loved downtown St. Charles,” Erangey said. “It really spoke to them. It’s a great community right on the Fox River. That really drew them in.”

The city’s downtown and the Fox River are showcased during the episode.

Erangey and his wife live in Elmhurst and he also works there. He grew up in Chicago.

He works for Baird & Warner.

“HGTV actually reached out to me, which was such an honor and privilege,” he said. “A casting agent reached out to me on LinkedIn.”