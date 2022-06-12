Softball: Maddie Hernandez’s game-winning hit lifts St. Charles North past Marist to first state title

PEORIA – The tears streaming down Maddie Hernandez’s face told their own story.
All the hugs exchanged, beaming smiling faces and the celebration that immediately enthralled St. Charles North’s softball team following their 3-2 victory over Marist in the Class 4A state championship game for the program’s first-ever state title perhaps says all it needs to, anyway.
Though, above all, it’s a conversation between North Stars’ head coach Tom Poulin and Hernandez prior to her go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie that writes a story perhaps worthy for Hollywood.
“I said [earlier in the game]: ‘Today, you’re going to get a hit,’” Poulin said. “The moment, it’s going to happen.”
Julia Larson singled to lead off the North Stars’ winning rally and advanced to second on Auburn Roberson’s two-out walk. Hernandez, who had the game-winning hit in the sectional final to defeat Glenbard North, had another chance for glory.
Between pitches of an eventual 2-2 count, Poulin reminded her: “‘This is that moment I was talking about’.”
Hernandez then lined Marist senior pitcher Brooke McNichols’ pitch into the outfield.
“I have to thank the coaches and the team, first of all,” Hernandez said amid the swarm of pictures and hugs. “They never once lost trust in me. They knew I could do it the entire time. I haven’t had a hit since the walk-off in the sectional and I was in a bad spot. I lost confidence in myself completely, but the team and the coaches never once lost it in me.”
“My first two outs of this game, coach Poulin came up to me and he [said] ‘I have all the confidence in the world in you,’” Hernandez continued. “You’re going to get a hit this game. Just them having the trust in me; just going up there and being able to do that, I felt like I could.”
North Stars junior ace – their rock – Ava Goettel took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and left with a one-hit shutout in the sixth against defending champion Marist (31-6-1).
“It’s just a crazy feeling,” Goettel said. “When I’m pitching, I don’t think about it. I just try to think about one pitch at a time because that’s what everyone around me always says. Our coaches walked into this game thinking ‘one pitch at a time. That’s the only way we’re going to win.’ That [was] my mentality going into it.”
Marist’s Isabel Cunnea, though, tied the game in the sixth inning on a two-run double two batters after Goettel was lifted for freshman Paige Murray with no outs.
After Cunnea’s two-run double, Murray coaxed a pop-out before Gianna Richy singled. Hanik popped out to center, allowing Cunnea to advance to third, but Nicastro’s running catch in left on a scorching liner by O’Brien likely saved a run that set the stage for Hernandez’s heroics.
In the seventh, Murray forced two pop outs before surrendering a bunt single to Sierra Sass. Emily Bojan then flew out to centerfield, right to a camping VandeHei, who squeezed the final out.
“…[My players] battled their faces off,” Marist coach Colleen Phelan said. “They showed up and played for the name on the front here. They wanted it bad, but we came up a little short. I think they should be proud of second place because it’s an accomplishment other teams would [do anything] to be here right now.”
St. Charles North (27-4) scored first in the fifth after scoring chances in prior innings came up empty. VandeHei, Chantos and Larson all singled before Sophia Olman belted an RBI sacrifice fly to score VandeHei. Megan Bauwens followed with an RBI single for the 2-0 advantage.
Goettel surrendered her first hit in the bottom of the fifth, a double to Breanna Hanik, but struck out Caroline O’Brien and forced two pop outs to get out of the inning.
Perhaps the final lasting image from Louisville Slugger Field that sums up the 2022 softball North Stars state-winning team is their dugout dry-erase board reminders: “quality at-bats, making plays.”
And, finally: “Enjoy this.”