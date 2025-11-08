Getting educated

Veteran Steve Malavolti poses for a photo in the electronics lab on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

As the son of a Hennepin farmer, Steve Malavolti knew that his family wouldn’t have any money for him after he graduated from high school to attend college. The same went for his two younger brothers.

“We didn’t own our own farm,” he said.

Born at the old Spring Valley hospital, Malavolti graduated from Putnam County High School in Granville in 1983 and chose to pursue an education the way many other young people have: he enlisted in the U.S. Navy with the intention of one day using the GI Bill to continue his education.

His father served in the Army just before the war in Vietnam.

While an education may have been in the front of his mind, Malavolti also saw that his career opportunities back home would be limited, so he saw the Navy as an opportunity “for a career.” Ironically, he didn’t actually continue his education until he retired from the service.

He entered boot camp in March 1984, when Ronald Reagan was in the White House and the Cold War between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union was warming up.

While most incoming seamen expect ship duty, Malavolti started his career as an aircraft mechanic, then became an enlisted aircrewman on the aviation side of the Navy. The air crewman became an aircraft hydroman, working on C-130s and the Boeing 707. Later, he learned the ins and outs of the U.S. military’s system – the TACAMO Reel System.

Developed during the early days of the Cold War, TACAMO stands for “Take Charge and Move Out.”

As Malavolti describes it, TACAMO was designed as the “last line of communication in the event of a nuclear war,” which would allow a plane to communicate with nuclear submarines – in the event the unthinkable happened.

“There is a plane in the air 24 hours a day,” he added.

During a mission, Malavolti would serve as the reel operator, operating one of two antennas for two-way transmissions to the sub. He said the “short wire” antenna measures up to 4,500 feet. The “long wire” measures up to 28,500 feet.

“It depends on which frequency you’re using as to what length of antenna is extended out of the aircraft,” he explained.

Once antenna lengths are known, both antennas are deployed, and the planes then bank into a tight angle to create a corkscrew shape. He said this would allow up to five miles of antenna to transmit very low-frequency radio waves to nuclear subs.

In his 20 years of service, Malavolti never saw combat – though he said his tours were still considered sea duty. He put in 5,000 flight hours in a C-130 and other aircraft.

“We went out on two-week deployments that consisted of 13-hour missions, then we’d have three weeks off,” Malavolti said.

Following in his footsteps, his brothers Greg and Fred also joined the Navy. All three brothers managed to retire as Chief Petty Officers, the highest enlisted rank, “with 65 years of experience among all three,” he added.

Malavolti was first stationed in Hawaii, then became a Naval instructor, teaching the reel system at Patuxent River in Maryland. He finished his career at Tinker Air Force Base, serving in the Squadrons VQ3, VQ4 and VQ7, which is under the TACAMO Strategic Communications Wing One.

When he retired in 2004, he finally decided to put his GI Bill to work and began his education at Illinois Valley Community College, where he earned an Associate of Applied Science with an emphasis in electrical and an additional Associate in Science. He eventually joined IVCC’s staff and still serves as an adjunct faculty instructor.

While at IVCC, Malavolti was recruited by Fred Marquardt of Industrial Semiconductor to work for him.

A semiconductor is a type of computer chip, diode or thyristor that is used to power automated machinery and power systems. They have applications in the manufacturing, energy and transportation fields. They are considered “industrial” if they can accommodate higher voltages and currents.

“We mostly sell wholesale and to repair businesses and resellers,” he said. “Most of our business comes through the internet.”

Malavolti worked his way up to the company’s general manager, then became the owner of ISI in 2015. The company will relocate from Granville to 3323 Frontage Road in Peru next year.

He also served on the Putnam County Board for 10 years and is active in the Ministry of Christ to Reach the Unreached, a Christian nonprofit. He said the Navy, and his belief in God, have made him the man he is today.

“I had been a shy guy in high school, pretty quiet,” he said. “But it (the Navy) taught me how to tactfully speak my mind.”

Malavolti’s experience was so positive, he said he would recommend that every eligible young person should also serve in the military.

“Even though I wasn’t in combat, I’ve been outside of the country and it makes you appreciate what we have,” he said.

While he acknowledges that college may not be for every high school student, “the military changes the individual.”

“It made me who I am today,” Malavolti said.