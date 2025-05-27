Logan’s Lydia Kyle wins IESA 3A high jump title

Princeton Logan's Lydia Kyle (top middle) won the IESA Class 3A high jump state title. Logan's Kendall Keutzer (pole vault), Harper Sayler (shot put) and Kinleigh Dall (discus) also earned a medal. (Photo provided)

Princeton Logan seventh grader Lydia Kyle won the IESA Class 3A high jump championship on Friday at the IESA state track and field meet in East Peoria.

Kyle cleared 1.49 meters to claim the title over Mendota Northbrook’s Ariana Francis (1.46m).

Kyle led a group of four medalists for Logan.

Also for the Lions, Kendall Keutzer placed fifth in the pole vault (2.21m), Harper Sayler finished sixth in the shot put (8.3m) and Kinleigh Dall took eighth in the discus (23.14m).

La Salle Lincoln’s Angelina Garcia placed fourth in the 400 meters in 1:02.53 and Mendota Northbrook’s Seriyah Elam was fifth in the shot put at 8.65m.

In the eighth grade girls 3A meet, Mendota Northbrook’s Jeniah Francis brought home four medals.

Francis was runner-up in the 100 (12.7 seconds), placed fourth in the 200 (27.1) and finished fifth in the high jump (1.51m).

She also ran with Ariana Francis, Laurali Thompson and Aliya Delao to place sixth in the 4x100 relay in 53.22 seconds.

Mendota Northbrook’s Dane Williams placed eighth in the discus in the eighth grade boys 3A meet with a toss of 42.12 meters.