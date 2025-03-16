March 16, 2025
NewsElection 2025SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

2025 BCR baseball preview: 5 players to watch

By Kevin Hieronymus
Pitcher Jordan Reinhardt glances over to check the Hall Baserunner on first base during the game at Foley Field on April 6, 2024.

Princeton senior Jordan Reinhardt, who returns for his fourth season on the varsity, is one of the area players to watch this season. (Kyle Russell)

Luke Bryant, Hall, so., IF/P

Bryant was an impact player for the Red Devils, batting .440 with two homers and 13 doubles along with 32 runs scored, 16 RBIs and 19 steals. He went 2-2 with a 2.20 ERA on the mound. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Luke Bryant

Luke Bryant (Photo provided by Amanda Edgcomb)

Ace Christiansen, Princeton, sr., C

The Tigers’ ace catcher returns for his fourth varsity season behind the plate. He batted .412 with team-highs of 18 runs scored and 12 steals, receiving unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Sterling’s Mason Smithee is tagged out by Princeton’s Ace Christiansen trying to score on a sacrifice Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at Sterling’s Gartner Park.

Ace Christiansen (Alex T. Paschal)

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley, sr., C/IF/P

Endress led the Storm with a .438 batting average and 21 steals, chipping in 17 runs and 21 RBIs. He also pitched in with a 3-3 record and 2.39 ERA. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Bureau Valley's Elijah Endress steals second base while St. Bede's Gus Burr on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Bede Academy.

Elijah Endress (Scott Anderson)

Jack Jablonski, Hall, sr., OF

“Jabo” was among the area leaders in batting (.367), RBIs (18) and runs scored (14) a year ago, receiving unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Jack Jablonski

Jack Jablonski (Photo provided by Amanda Ponsetti Edgcomb)

Jordan Reinhardt, Princeton, sr., P/IF

Reinhardt returns as the top area batter with a .508 average and a team-high 12 RBIs and four doubles along with 13 runs scored. He battled a sore arm, but still managed to go 2-2 with a 3.54 ERA. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Princeton junior Jordan Reinhardt delivers a pitch on Thursday, March 21 at Prather Field.

Jordan Reinhardt (Mike Vaughn)

Keep an eye on: Landen Birdsley, Bureau Valley, sr., OF; Gus Burr, jr., IF; Tyler Forristall, Princeton, jr., P/OF; Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley, sr., P/OF; Nolan Kloepping, Princeton, sr., IF; Noah LaPorte, Princeton, sr., OF/P); Logan Philhower, Bureau Valley, jr., P; Will Lott, Princeton, sr., IF/P; Jaxon Pinter, Hall, so., OF; Alan Spencer, St. Bede, sr., IF/P; Izzaq Zrust, Hall. Sr., P/1B

Have a Question about this article?