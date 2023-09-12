BCR roundup for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023: Princeton volleyball tops Hall in three sets

Princeton finished off a season sweep of Hall in Three Rivers East volleyball play by defeating the host Red Devils 25-21, 23-25, 25-19 Monday in Spring Valley.
Junior Ellie Harp (11) and sophomore Caroline Keutzer (10) combined for 21 kills for the Tigresses while senior Chrissy Sierens added seven. Senior setter Natasha Faber-Fox dished out 35 assists with 15 points, 12 digs and three aces. Also for PHS (9-7-1, 2-2), Miyah Fox (21 digs) and Harp (3 aces) each served for nine points.
Princeton swept the freshmen (25-16, 21-25, 15-12) and sophomore (25-18, 25-23) matches.
No stats were available for Hall.
At LaMoille: Henry defeated La Moille 25-15, 25-19 Monday at Dean Madsen Gymnasium.
GIRLS GOLF
At Sterling: Erie-Prophetstown (225) swept Newman (231) and St. Bede (258) in a Three Rivers triangular at Emerald Hills Golf Course Monday. Ellie Rude of Newman was medalist at 50.
For St. Bede, Anna Cyrocki had a 59, Andrea Bradner a 64, Erin Dove a 67 and Breanna Martinez a 68.
F/S FOOTBALL
Princeton 21, Newman 6: The Kittens followed up the PHS varsity’s win Friday with a victory at Bryant Field Monday night.