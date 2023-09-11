Princeton volleyball to hold cancer awareness

Princeton High School will be hosting its annual volleyball tournament on Saturday, Oct. 7 with purpose.

In conjunction with the tournament, Tigresses will hold a “Volley for a Cure” benefit to support St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. There will be a silent auction and a 50-50 drawing the day of the event. Fan apparel is available for sale at https://BIT.LY/VolleyForACure until Tuesday, Sept. 19.

All proceeds from shirt sales and event fundraisers will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital on behalf of Princeton volleyball. For more information, contact Elizabeth Klingenberg at 815-878-3353.

Participating teams for the tournament are Princeton, Mendota, Byron, Braidwood Reed-Custer and Sherrard.