Junior high softball: Princeton Logan wins regional semifinal

WENONA - Princeton Logan scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break open a tied game and went on to defeat Mendota Holy Cross/Dimmick, 10-6, in an IESA Class 2A Fieldcrest regional softball semifinal Saturday morning.
Addison Parry had three hits, including a solo home run, and two RBIs, and winning pitcher Piper Hansen and Kendall Rauh each added two hits for the winners. Liberty Sousa, Payton Brandt and Collyns Etheridge drove in two runs apiece for Logan.
Hansen struck out 11 and scattered seven hits to gain the win.
The top-seeded Lions (16-4) advance to the regional championship on Tuesday against the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between No. 2 Ottawa Marquette and No. 3 Peru Parkside.