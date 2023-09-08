BCR roundup for Thursday, Sept. 7: Bureau Valley volleyball takes down Kewanee

Bureau Valley went on the road to score a 25-21, 22-25, 25-20 Three Rivers East victory at Kewanee Thursday night.

Emma Stabler led the Storm with 11 kills while chipping in five blocks and 20 digs. Kate Salisbury had 21 assists to go with five kills, nine points, four blocks and seven digs.

Other Storm leaders were Taylor Neuhalfen (7 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs), Kate Stoller (15 digs), Mattie Michlig (5 kills, 5 points, 7 blocks), McKinley Canady (6 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs), Madi Smith (4 blocks) and Lesleigh Maynard (11 points, 4 aces, 30 digs).

At LaMoille: Leland defeated La Moille in two sets Thursday.

Boys golf

At Sheffield: Princeton (168) swept host Bureau Valley (172) and Orion (186) in a Three Rivers triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club Thursday.

Tyson Phillips led the Tigers at 38 with Jackson Mason adding a 40, Kaiden Coomer a 44, Luke Smith and Nolan Kloepping a 46 and Jayden Fulkerson a 47.

Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny took medalist honors at 37. Landen Birdsley shot a 41 for the Storm with Atticus Mittleton a 46 and Collin Stabler, Drake Michlig and Logan Philhower all 48s.

Bureau Valley won the JV meet, 174-182 led by medalist Landon Smith (40).

Girls golf

At Princeton: Addie Carr and host Princeton (209) used its home course advantage to sweep Erie-Prophetstown (212) and Bureau Valley (244) in a Three Rivers triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course Thursday.

Carr shot a 45 to claim medalist honors, joined by Addie Hecht (51), Ava Morton (56), Reese Reviglio (57) and Mya Callison (68).

Scorers for the Storm were Rashida Martin (58), Wahl (61), Kirstyn Balensiefen (62), Michaela Noder (63), Wahl (70) and Gracie Phillips (72).