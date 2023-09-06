BCR roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 5: Princeton volleyball falls to Kewanee

Kewanee def. Princeton 25-21, 25-19 in a Three Rivers East volleyball match at Prouty Gym Tuesday.

Junior Ellie Harp led Princeton (8-6-1, 1-1) with six kills and eight points. Also for PHS, Miyah Fox had 13 digs and seven points, Natasha Faber-Fox had 14 assists, seven digs and six points and Caroline Keutzer added four kills.

Kewanee also won the sophomore match 25-19, 25-18, but PHS won the freshmen tilt, 25-22, 16-25, 26-24.

Boys golf

At Princeton: Junior Jacob Diaz claimed his first career medalist honors with a 41 to lead Hall (175) to sweep over Mendota (177) and host Princeton (180) at Wyaton Hills Tuesday.

Also scoring for Hall were Noah Plym (42), Landen Plym (44) and Joseph Perez (48).

Jackson Mason led the Tigers at 44 with Tyson Phillips and Kaiden Coomer both with 45s and Nolan Kloepping a 46.

Brody Hartt and Dane Doyle each shot 43s for Mendota.

At Sterling: Host Newman (165) topped Bureau Valley (188) at Emerald Hills Tuesday. Wyatt Novotny carded a 40 to lead the Storm with Landen Birdsley (43), Logan Philhower (51) and Atticus Middleton (54) also scoring.

At Spring Valley: St. Bede (174) used medalist honors from Ryan Slingsby (40) to defeat Henry-Senachwine (193), Marquette (194) and Putnam County (206) Tuesday at Spring Creek.

Also scoring for the Bruins were Luke Tunnell (42), Logan Potthoff (43) and Zack Husser (49).

Jacob Edens led PC with a 47.

Boys socer

Riverdale 6, Princeton 3: The Rams beat the Tigers in a Three Rivers contest at Bryant Field Tuesday.