BCR Ticket for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

A look at the Bureau County area sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 5

Boys golf - Putnam County, Henry-Senachwine, Marquette at St. Bede (Spring Creek); Hall, Mendota at Princeton (Wyatt Hills), Bureau Valley at Newman (Emerald Hills), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer - Kewanee at DePue-Hall, Riverdale at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country - St. Bede at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf - St. Bede, Pontiac at El Paso-Gridley, 4 p.m.

Volleyball - Kaneland at La Salle-Peru, St. Bede at Bureau Valley, Kewanee at Princeton, Henry-Senachwine at Annawan, 6 p.m.